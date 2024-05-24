West Ham star Lucas Paqueta faces lengthy ban for spot fixing charge

According to The Times, West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta faces a lengthy ban that could stretch for years after he was charged by FA for breaking betting rules.

Paqueta was charged on Thursday afternoon, and the Football Association subsequently verified the whole particulars of an astounding case.

The West Ham midfielder is suspected of getting intentionally booked in an effort to sway betting markets.

Paqueta faces accusations of violating betting regulations four times during Premier League matches from November 2022 to August 2023.

According to the FA, Paqueta received a yellow card on purpose when playing Leicester in November 2022, Aston Villa in March 2023, Leeds in May 2023, and Bournemouth on the first day of the season.

The Brazilian international is fully supported by his club and vehemently rejects any wrongdoing.

With the potential to ruin his career, the FA’s accusations against Paqueta have grown into the most well-known corruption case in Premier League history.

In a statement released by Paqueta, the Brazilian international said:

“I’m extremely surprised and upset the FA has decided to charge me.

“For nine months, I have co-operated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can.

“I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name.

“Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing further comment.”

In an FA Cup first-round match against Shrewsbury three years ago, former Reading defender Kynan Isaac intentionally received a booking while playing for Stratford Town.

This resulted in a 10-year suspension from football, which ended his career.

West Ham midfielder could face a long term ban

Reports in the media have suggested that Paqueta could get a similar ban, according to the Daily Mail.

This comes as a huge blow to West Ham, who have just announced the appointment of new manager Julen Lopetegui this week.

The Spaniard is off to a difficult start to his career at the London Stadium as he could be losing one of his most important players for a long time.

An independent panel will hear Paqueta’s case, and if found guilty, he can face a ban.