Pep Guardiola reveals his thoughts on Manchester United’s season ahead of FA Cup clash

Pep Guardiola has given his take on Manchester United’s season ahead of their FA Cup final clash on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City are on course to complete the double this weekend as they look to finish off an exceptional campaign with a bang.

Unfortunately, things haven’t been as good on the other side of Manchester as their bitter rivals have endured their worst-ever season in the Premier League.

Finishing in 8th place, the Red Devils will miss out on all European competitions as they are 31 points behind the league champions.

Despite this massive difference, fans still hold out hope for their chances of silverware as they attempt to upset the odds at Wembley.

Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola commented on their season as a whole and revealed his thoughts on Erik ten Hag’s injury issues.

“He has done many good things,” he said via Manchester Evening News.

“I have huge respect for his job in the past and now at United I completely agree when I listen to him when he says they have not had a full squad this season and had a lot of injuries.”

This Saturday’s final will be an exact replay of last year’s where City triumphed by winning 2-1 and claiming their second trophy during their treble campaign.