Journalist expects rumours to swirl around big-money Man City star, Manchester club open to offers

Jack Grealish’s future at Man City is uncertain heading into the summer transfer window as the winger has not been a key man for Pep Guardiola during the current campaign.

The England star was a crucial part of the Premier League champions’ treble success during the 2022/23 campaign having made the £100m transfer from Aston Villa during the summer of 2021.

This season, Grealish has not had the same impact having only started 10 Premier League matches, scoring three goals alongside one assist. That is well below last term where he scored five goals and produced a further seven assists across 23 starts.

The 28-year-old will not be happy with how his season has gone and with Jeremy Doku above the Englishman in Guardiola’s pecking order, in addition to Savio arriving at the Etihad ahead of the new season, the Manchester club are open to letting the winger leave.

Football Insider have reported that Man City are willing to listen to offers for the England international and journalist Pete O’Rourke believes rumours around Grealish will rumble on throughout the summer.

Jack Grealish deal is tough for interested clubs to complete

Football Insider states that Pep Guardiola is not completely convinced by Grealish anymore and would be open to the winger leaving in order to raise funds for the upcoming transfer window.

However, even though the Premier League champions would accept the right transfer fee, any interested parties will struggle to sign the 28-year-old due to the asking price and the winger’s wages says O’Rourke.

It is hard to see Grealish leaving the Manchester club this summer as the England star will be confident of turning his form around and will not want to leave the Premier League champions as it is a place where he is guaranteed to win trophies as long as Guardiola is there.

The former Aston Villa star will go to the Euros with England and will return to Man City with a point to prove.