Two main reasons Chelsea have been impressed by one managerial candidate in particular

Chelsea have reportedly identified two main reasons that Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is their preferred candidate to take over from Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are once again searching for a new manager after Pochettino’s departure at the end of the 2023/24 season, while these current owners have also sacked Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter during their reign so far.

See below for the latest on the Chelsea manager situation, with Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol explaining that Maresca is being lined up due to how impressively he’s come across in interviews, particularly with his knowledge about this current CFC squad and his commitment to a particular playing style…

Other names mentioned in the video clip above are the likes of Thomas Frank and Roberto de Zerbi, but it seems that Maresca has really stood out as the most suitable option.

Although relatively inexperienced at the highest level, it seems Chelsea are keen to bring in a young manager like this to continue their long-term project.

Maresca to Chelsea – what has Fabrizio Romano said?

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column this morning, Fabrizio Romano had this to say on the Maresca situation: “The situation is that Chelsea are interested in Enzo Maresca and he’s also interested in the Chelsea job after positive contacts took place over the weekend.

“It’s now up to Chelsea – decision time is coming soon, and Leicester are waiting to see what happens there before they then decide on who to hire as a replacement.”

Since then, it seems things have moved quickly and we can perhaps expect the Italian tactician to be officially announced soon, with Solhekol saying in the video above that the club had been keen to have this all resolved by the end of the month, which is now just a few days away.

