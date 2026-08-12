Only minor details left to agree for Tottenham defender's move to La Liga

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Cristian Romero appears to be approaching the end of his Tottenham career, with Atlético Madrid now close to completing a deal for the Argentina international.



The 28-year-old has attracted interest from several major clubs this summer, including Inter Milan and Arsenal, but Atlético have emerged as his preferred destination.

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Diego Simeone has made strengthening his defence a priority, and Romero’s aggressive style, physicality and experience look naturally suited to the Spanish coach.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have already begun reshaping their defence under Roberto De Zerbi, making a departure increasingly realistic.

Atletico Madrid deal for Romero is imminent

According to transfer journalist Matteo Moretto, Atlético Madrid are closing in on an agreement with Tottenham, with only minor details left to resolve between the clubs.

Romero has been treated as an absolute priority by Atlético, who are pushing to finish negotiations as quickly as possible. Personal terms are already understood to have been agreed, leaving the final club-to-club agreement as the main remaining step.

The latest update from The Guardian also reports that Romero is poised to join Atlético for around €40 million, although the final fee has yet to be formally agreed.

Arsenal had shown interest earlier in the window, but Tottenham categorically rejected the possibility of selling their captain to their north London rivals. Inter also held talks before Romero made clear that Spain was his preferred destination.

Tottenham exit is the right move for the defender

This feels like a transfer where both sides may benefit from moving on.

Romero has been a major figure at Tottenham, but his desire for a new challenge has become increasingly clear.

Keeping a player who would rather leave rarely produces the best outcome, particularly when Spurs are already rebuilding their defence.

Tottenham have signed Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi this summer, while Micky van de Ven has now committed his future to the club with a new five-year deal.

Those moves provide De Zerbi with enough security to sanction Romero’s departure.

For Atlético, €40m could represent excellent value for a World Cup-winning centre-back entering his prime years. Romero’s front-foot defending, aggression and willingness to engage opponents should fit Simeone particularly well.

Spurs may feel the fee is slightly low given Romero’s ability, but once the player has chosen his destination, negotiating leverage becomes limited.

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