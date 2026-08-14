(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Cristian Romero has broken his silence following his move to Atletico Madrid, sending an emotional farewell message to Tottenham and the supporters after five memorable seasons in North London.

The Argentine defender leaves Spurs after Tottenham reached an agreement in principle with Atletico over a transfer worth around €40 million.

Cristian Romero’s farewell message to Tottenham

Romero took to social media to officially announce his departure, sharing an emotional video montage documenting his time at Tottenham alongside a heartfelt message to the club and its supporters.

The World Cup winner reflected on how much Tottenham had come to mean to him and his family during his five years in North London.

Romero admitted that his journey at Spurs was not always perfect but insisted he preferred to focus on the positive memories, the people around him and the affection he received from supporters.

He also highlighted his determination to help Tottenham finally end their long wait for silverware. His message concluded with an emotional tribute to Tottenham supporters, thanking them for their love and insisting that a part of his heart would always remain at the club.

The message read:

Today, I say goodbye to a place that, for five seasons, was much more than a club. It was my home, my challenge and the place where my family and I built such an important part of our lives. I leave with a heart full of memories and enormous pride for everything we lived and achieved together. When I arrived, I had a clear dream: to leave my name in this club’s history. I knew the only way was through hard work, sacrifice and achieving something that had seemed so difficult for so long: lifting a trophy again. **And we did it.** The journey wasn’t perfect, but I don’t want that to define my goodbye. I choose to remember the happy moments, the lessons, the people who stood by me and, above all, the love I received during these five years. Thank you to everyone at the club who shared this journey with me. Coaches, teammates, staff and every person working behind the scenes you are all part of my story and have a place in my heart. And to the fans:

Thank you for loving me, respecting me and making me feel like one of you from day one. Thank you for every hug, every song, every flag, every applause and for always being there. I know I wasn’t perfect, but one thing gives me peace: I always gave everything. I defended this shirt with pride and with all my heart. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING I’m leaving the club, but a part of my heart will always remain here. Once I was one of you. Today, I leave as one of you forever. With all my love and respect. Thank you for everything. And goodbye @spursofficial 🤍

Romero leaves Tottenham after ending trophy drought

Romero joined Tottenham from Atalanta in 2021, initially arriving on loan before making his move permanent.

Over the following five seasons, the Argentine established himself as one of the most important defenders at the club and eventually took on the responsibility of wearing the captain’s armband.

His biggest achievement came during Tottenham’s memorable Europa League-winning campaign, when Spurs finally ended their lengthy trophy drought.

Romero played a key role throughout that journey, combining his aggressive defending with his trademark intensity and physicality.

Known for his aggressive, passionate style and uncompromising tackle success, Romero’s colossal performances cemented his status as a fan favorite.

Although his passionate demeanor led to disciplinary record discussions at times, his defensive quality remained undisputed. Now set to join Diego Simeone’s squad in Spain, Romero departs with his target fulfilled and his legacy secured in Tottenham history.

The 28-year-old leaves Tottenham having firmly established himself as one of the club’s most influential defenders of the modern era.

While his relationship with the club’s hierarchy became complicated at times, particularly during difficult periods for Spurs, his commitment on the pitch was rarely questioned.

Now, Romero will begin a new chapter under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, taking on a fresh challenge in Spanish football.

For Tottenham, his departure represents the end of an important era in their defence, but the club have already moved to strengthen the position with the arrivals of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi.