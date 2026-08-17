Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected as he walks off the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Edmond Tapsoba has been linked with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The Burkina Faso International has done quite well in the Bundesliga, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Edmond Tapsoba could be an ideal defensive addition

According to reports from Fussball Daten, Manchester United and Tottenham are keeping close tabs on the 27-year-old central defender, and they have been in contact with his representative regarding a potential move. Both clubs are looking to add more depth to their defensive unit, and the Burkinabe defender could be ideal.

Tapsoba is at the peak of his career right now, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to England will be exciting for him. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season. They need to tighten up at the back, and signing the 27-year-old could prove to be a wise decision. He will help them improve defensively and add composure on the ball. Could add a new dimension to their playmaking as well.

On the other hand, Tottenham have already replaced Cristian Romero with Jan Paul van Hecke, and the 27-year-old Bundesliga defender might not be a guaranteed starter for them. The move to Manchester United would be ideal for the player. He could be the ideal replacement for Harry Maguire in the coming seasons.

Tapsoba could cost €50 million

The German club will demand a fee of €50 million for the defender, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United or Tottenham is willing to come forward with an acceptable offer. They have the resources to get the deal across the line.