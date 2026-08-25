Romano: Arsenal wait for signal from world class attacker to start bidding

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez’s move to Barcelona isn’t happening – but given the attitude of Atletico fans, could we now see him at Arsenal?

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People openly laughed at Arsenal not long ago when Vinicius Jr pretty nakedly used the threat of joining the Gunners to draw a juicy new contract out of Real Madrid.

But Mikel Arteta’s team could yet have the last laugh. In a summer where they’ve added yet more depth and quality, and improved their standing at the top of the Premier League pile even further, they are still missing the superstar deal in attack they’ve been planning on all along.

They missed out on Morgan Rogers and Vinicius – but the window has another week to run, and one top player is still on the market. The scenes at the Metroplitano at the weekend involving Julian Alvarez will have reignited some hopes that the Atletico Madrid attacker can still be signed.

Arsenal wait for sign from Alvarez

Barcelona tried to sign Alvarez earlier in the summer and were rebuffed. Atletico have made their stance very clear, and didn’t shift it even when the Argentine went public with his desire to go.

The Atletico fans showed their displeasure during their first home game of the season. That may have convinced the former Man City man that he just needs to leave, even if it’s not to Barca.

Fabrizio Romano points out that Alvarez has “so far only wanted Barcelona”. But that could change now. The player will have to “open the door” for a move to get Arsenal bidding.

Could that now finally happen, with the dynamics all shifting?