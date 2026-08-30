(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea fans were heard chanting Xabi Alonso’s name as the Blues defeated Brighton 4-3 at Stamford Bridge in a seven goal thriller, maintaining their perfect start to the 2026/27 campaign.

The victory provided another impressive demonstration of the attacking football Alonso is implementing in his first season as Chelsea manager, with the home supporters responding enthusiastically to the team’s performance.

Chelsea fans send clear Xabi Alonso message vs Brighton

Reporting live from Stamford Bridge during the match, Sky Sports journalist Nick Wright highlighted the electric atmosphere inside the stadium as the home side took full control of the contest:

“‘Oh Xabi Alonso’ is echoing around the ground. These Chelsea fans like what they are seeing from their side. The hosts have been devastating going forward.”

The chants came as Chelsea produced a relentless attacking display, with the Blues finding the net four times.

Roméo Lavia, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer were all on the scoresheet, with Palmer’s sensational solo effort providing one of the standout moments of the match.

The performance gave Chelsea supporters plenty to celebrate and marked another significant step in Alonso’s impressive start to life in West London.

Xabi Alonso bringing stability to Chelsea

Alonso’s immediate impact could prove particularly important for Chelsea given the managerial instability the club have experienced in recent seasons.

The former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has quickly established a clear tactical identity, with his Chelsea side showing greater intensity, attacking fluidity and defensive organisation.

That has translated into results.

Chelsea have now won their opening two Premier League matches of the 2026/27 campaign, while also recording a convincing victory over Luton Town in the League Cup.

More importantly, the performances have begun to generate genuine excitement among the supporters.

Alonso’s emphasis on aggressive pressing, quick combinations and controlled possession has given Chelsea a recognisable style, while his willingness to trust the club’s talented young players has added further optimism around Stamford Bridge.

The reaction against Brighton suggests Alonso has already won over the Chelsea fanbase.

Chanting a manager’s name so early in his tenure is a strong indication that supporters are connecting with both the team’s performances and the direction of the club.

There is still a long way to go in the 2026/27 campaign, but Chelsea’s perfect Premier League start and League Cup progression have provided Alonso with an ideal foundation.