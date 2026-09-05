(Video): Ben Chilwell shuts up home fan with devastating comeback after scoring the winner

Ben Chilwell silences the fans.

Ben Chilwell got into it with a fan at Craven Cottage this afternoon – some light hearted banter which we all love to see.

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Crystal Palace have got their first win of the season, beating Fulham 3-2 in a thriller at Craven Cottage.

The Whites took the lead twice, but Palace equalised on both occasions. Then, with 77 minutes on the clock, new arrival Ben Chilwell struck to win the game for his new employers.

Neither of these two teams had earned a point until this afternoon, and with two new managers in play it felt like an important win for the away side.

Cheeky Chilwell gets his revenge on home fans

It was a really exciting game, maybe the best of the weekend so far. But the moment that will go viral came after full time. After hailing the away fans, the Crystal Palace team headed down the tunnel in the tight confines of Craven Cottage.

There one cheeky Whites fan decided to call Chilwell a “Chelsea reject.”

Chilwell was at Chelsea for five years (including a 6 months previous spell on loan at Palace). During his time in west London he won the Champions League and a Club World Cup.

It was a bold move to make against someone who had just won the game against you. Chilwell replied as you’d expect, telling the fan to “hold that L.”

They are now joint bottom of the league after 3 games, with 0 points. Probably a good time to keep your mouth shut if you’re a supporter…

You can see the incident in the clip embedded here: