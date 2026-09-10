"No chance" - Paul Scholes makes damning Man United claim ahead of City clash

Paul Scholes (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has insisted there’s no chance of his former club being in this season’s Premier League title race.

Man Utd take on rivals Manchester City in the Manchester Derby this weekend, and it seems Scholes isn’t too hopeful about what the Red Devils can do.

Speaking ahead of the game, Scholes sees City as being Arsenal’s main rivals for the Premier League, whilst playing down the chances of others like United or Chelsea getting involved.

Arsenal won the title last term, and have started this season superbly with five wins from their first five, including a 3-0 win over City in the Community Shield.

MCFC have responded well since then, but Michael Carrick’s side have stuttered with a surprise defeat at Hull City and a 2-2 draw at Everton.

Paul Scholes on Manchester United’s title credentials

Fans looking into how to buy Manchester United vs Manchester City tickets will hope to see a good game, but it seems like Scholes isn’t optimistic about this really being a meaningful six-pointer between two genuine title rivals.

“They (United) will be top four, but don’t be expecting a title challenge, no chance,” Scholes said.

“It’s obvious that defensively they’re not good enough. They are going to concede goals.

“Recruitment wise, it seems they’re sorting it section by section. They did the forwards last year, very good, they’ve done the midfield this year, we still don’t know if that will work.

“There are players in there potentially who could be good, [Andrey] Santos and [Carlos] Baleba, we don’t know how good they will be. If those two come together they might help the team defensively.

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“But the back four has not been touched and they’ve not been touched in years and they’ve not been good enough for years. So how you expect that to get better I don’t know.

“I’d expect next summer, hopefully Michael is still there and they have a decent season, I think they’ll have a new back four next season.

“It’s almost conceding this year that we’re not going to challenge for the league. That’s not Man United.”

MUFC haven’t won the league since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season before retirement in 2013, and despite some strong form to finish third last season, they don’t really look that much closer now than at any point in the last 13 years.