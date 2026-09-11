Leeds manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Lucas Perri has been linked with a difficult start to life at Torino after leaving Leeds United during the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian goalkeeper joined the Serie A club on loan with an option to buy worth €16 million, after Torino initially proposed a deal worth considerably less. Leeds improved the terms after Marseille entered the race for the 28-year-old.

Lucas Perri facing difficult start at Torino

Perri has struggled to settle in Italy so far, making costly mistakes in both the Coppa Italia and Serie A.

His error against Monza contributed to Torino’s exit from the cup competition, while he was also criticised for the goal conceded against Fiorentina. The performances have raised questions about his confidence and led to concerns that he could become trapped in a negative cycle.

However, Italian reports (h/t ToroNews) suggest Leeds United may have played a part in the goalkeeper’s current difficulties.

Daniel Farke did not use Perri regularly during the second half of last season, leaving him without consistent competitive football before his move to Italy. That lack of playing time is now seen as one reason behind his uncertain start at Torino.

Perri was determined to join the Italian club and reportedly turned down other opportunities while waiting for the move.

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Leeds United loanee can recover

There is still plenty of time for Perri to turn his situation around.

Torino see him as their first-choice goalkeeper and have given him the responsibility of establishing himself as an important player. He also showed flashes of his quality against Fiorentina, making two important saves despite his mistake.

The Brazilian will now hope to regain his confidence and produce more consistent performances in the coming weeks.

Leeds will be watching his progress closely because Torino can make his transfer permanent for €16 million.

A strong spell in Italy would therefore benefit both Perri and the English club.