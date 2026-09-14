“Worthy of Real Madrid” – Dangerous but unreliable former Arsenal full back praised by his manager

Nuno Tavares in action for Lazio (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal player Nuno Tavares has been told he’s good enough for Real Madrid by his current coach.

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The annual rotation of Serie A managers around the big clubs this time saw Gennaro Gattuso take over at Lazio, and there’s he’s found himself with some interesting players at his disposal.

Not least, that includes former Arsenal full back Nuno Tavares. The Portugal international came through at Benfica and certainly showed some amazing quality before making a Premier League move which never really worked out.

Now in Italy he’s really showing what he can do, and he earned some high praise (if a little backhanded) from his new manager Gattuso after another dynamic showing in the league.

Former Gunner could have been at the very top claims his coach

“I always said that Tavares is worthy of Real Madrid,” Gattuso said in a press conference after his team’s 2-2 draw with Milan, before making an amusing comparison.

“He feels like someone who lost his parents young, received a big inheritance, and in five years it went up in smoke.”

“This is a player who ought to be at Real Madrid. He’s got everything it takes, he has pace, right foot, left foot. He is unusual, but after a match he needs his time to recover, but he’s a good lad, you need to get into his head and make him understand.”

Well, if anyone can fix Tavares’ mentality, maybe it’s Gattuso. We’re very curious to see whether he can unlock the potential he’s talking about here over the course of this season.