Aston Villa favourites to land World Cup midfielder who could move in January

Nicolas Raskin playing for Belgium. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin could end up in the Premier League as soon as January if rumours are to be believed.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Rangers are not having the most successful spell in club history, but they are at least making smart moves in the transfer market, and they’re managed to secure some really top players of late.

The reality is that the very best of them are always bound to want to move on, and that’s just what’s happened with Nicolas Raskin. The Belgian midfielder joined the Scottish side back in 2023 and has gradually established himself as a really reliable presence for them.

He was expected to move on this summer after playing well at the World Cup, but Rangers were able to hold on to him. It does feel like a matter of time before a Premier League team makes an offer they can’t refuse, however.

January move highly possible for battling midfielder

The 25 year old has now been linked with both Aston Villa and Hull City by a report from TeamTalk.

“Those close to the Belgian picture now believe the Premier League remains his most likely destination, and that it will come sooner rather than later,” they wrote.

“Raskin has long spoken of wanting the next step in his career; he confirmed after the window that he had been mentally ready to leave, while stressing that timing and personal factors had to align.”

Unlike with most deals, a January move seems very possible. Villa are still looking to rebuild the core of their team, and we’d see them as favourites right now.