Crystal Palace Could Move for Under-Fire Newcastle United Manager Alan Pardew to Replace Ian Holloway as Eagles Boss

Selhurst Park side considering management options.

Crystal Palace boss Ian Holloway is in danger of losing his job as Eagles boss after back to back defeats against Tottenham and Stoke City with Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew being a contender to then replace him according to the Sunday Mirror.

Holloway guided the South London side back to the top tier in his first season in the job but could well be given the axe in favour of bringing in former Crystal Palace man Alan Pardew, who is himself under pressure at St James’ Park after a poor season last term.

Pardew spent four years as a player at Crystal Palace helping the club to an FA Cup Final in the process.

It would be harsh if Holloway were to be sacked so early into the campaign but is perhaps a possibility further down the road if Crystal Palace fail to collect the points they need to steer clear from the relegation zone.

Palace battled hard but were unable to prevent defeat at home to Tottenham on the opening week of the season and then saw a lead wiped out by Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium yesterday.



