Arsenal Flop To Be Handed Premier League Lifeline

Hapless Emirates Stadium bit-part player still wanted in England.

Check in to Arsenal vs West Ham United

Misfit Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner could be offered a Premier League lifeline by West Ham United this summer when his contract at the Emirates finally expires, according to Football Direct News.

Read More Arsenal FC News

The 26-year-old is to become a free agent at the end of the season after enduring a difficult past few years with the north London outfit, where he has often left the club on loan amid poor form keeping him away from a regular starting spot.

The troubled Danish international came close to leaving the club last summer, but manager Arsene Wenger’s failure to bring in another striker during the transfer window meant that he stayed at the Emirates and was widely expected to be given a chance to shine, though he has since made just a handful of appearances since them.

Bendtner has shown himself to be a capable Premier League player though, and a West Ham insider has revealed that Sam Allardyce is ready to give him a chance to prove himself next season by offering him a contract in the close-season.

The Hammers have often been caught short handed when it comes to striking options this term with Andy Carroll missing the majority of the season through injury and the club will look to rectify that situation in the coming months.

Watch the top 10 best Arsenal goals of all time.

Check out the 10 worst Arsenal flops of the Premier League era.