“No one knows what’s going on in his life” – Arsenal star’s agent hits back at his critics

Ben White’s agent has hit back at critics of the Arsenal star claiming “no one knows what’s going on his life.”

White has come under criticism following his decision to make himself unavailable for England selection.

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp was particularly scathing in his criticism branding White’s decision as “disgusting” and adding he should never be considered for a call up again.

Ben White’s agent hit’s back

White was a surprise omission from the England squad for the March friendlies given his form for the Gunners, before Gareth Southgate revealed the decision had been taken out of his hands.

The Arsenal defender had informed the England boss that he didn’t want to be considered for selection for the national side.

The 26-year-old hasn’t represented the Three Lions since the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which he left early for reported personal reasons.

The former Brighton man has emerged as a key player for the Gunners this season as they look to win the Premier League title, and scored twice in last night’s 5-0 win against Chelsea.

Following another impressive display his agent Alexander Levack took to Instagram to hit back at critics of the Arsenal man.

In a long message he insisted that no one knows what’s going on in White’s life, and urged people to think before making a judgement.

He wrote: “Whilst I appreciate that Ben is in the public eye, which brings its own connotations and leaves you open to criticism, I wanted to make the point that every elite performer, whichever field that may be, is a human being who has the same feeling we all have and experience good and bad.

“No one knows what is actually going on in one’s life so I really believe people should think before making a judgement or criticising these elite performers in public.

“Ben has shown unbelievable robustness and strength throughout this adverse period off the pitch and has blocked out all the noise and has performed incredibly well on the pitch, in a situation where many others could have and would have wilted.

“Ben has an incredible temperament and attitude which allows him the ability to navigate through his working and personal life.

“I suppose the main message is be kind to people as you do not have the full facts, which in Ben’s case neither Ben nor I wish to vocalise publicly, and do not know what is going on in people’s personal lives so again please be kind.”