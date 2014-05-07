Brazil Name 2014 World Cup Squad: Chelsea Quartet Make It But Liverpool Playmaker Coutinho Misses Out

Felipe Scolari picks his squad for the upcoming finals.

Check in to Brazil vs Croatia

Brazil coach Felipe Scolari has named his 23 man squad for the upcoming World Cup finals and whilst his set-up is resplendent with six Premier League players Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho didn’t make the cut.

AC Milan pair Kaka and Robinho also miss out as does veteran Ronaldinho, who some believed would make a triumphant return for the tournament.

Four Chelsea players did make the squad with David Luiz, Ramires, Oscar and Willian likely to feature prominently as will Man City’s Fernandinho and Tottenham battler Paulinho.

Brazil take on Croatia in the opening match of the World Cup on the 12th of June and must negotiate a tough group that also includes Mexico and Cameroon.

Goalkeepers: César, Jefferson, Victor.

Defenders: Dante, David Luiz, Thiago Silva, Henrique, Dani Alves, Maicon, Marcelo, Maxwell.

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Hernanes, Luiz Gustavo, Oscar, Paulinho, Ramires, Willian.

Strikers: Bernard, Fred, Hulk, Jo, Neymar

SEE ALSO: The Fastest Players on Fifa 14