Barcelona Chase Another Manchester United Target After Sealing Thomas Vermaelen Signing

Barca to deliver double blow to Man United.

Barcelona have hinted that they could make further signings before the end of the summer transfer window, with Fiorentina winger and Manchester United target Juan Cuadrado believed to be their main target, according to the Guardian.

The Catalan giants are known to be keen to find an upgrade on current right-back Dani Alves, with Colombian star Cuadrado better suited to playing a wing-back role in Luis Enrique’s preferred 3-5-2 formation, though the 26-year-old has also been pursued by United for much of this summer’s transfer window.

The player himself recently revealed that it would be a ‘dream’ to move to the Nou Camp, and Barcelona may now be favourites to win the race for his signature after also seeing off United for the signing of Thomas Vermaelen from Arsenal.

The Belgian international was unveiled as the club’s latest signing on Sunday, joining the likes of Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic as the side’s new purchases this summer.

Still, there could be more to come and Cuadrado’s arrival would be among the most exciting transfers of the summer, with the South American attacker impressing so much in Serie A last season and at this summer’s World Cup in Brazil.