Arsenal & Liverpool Given Winston Reid Boost As Hammers Refuse Offer Improved Contract

Premier League giants given new hope of landing star centre-back.

Premier League big hitters Arsenal and Liverpool have been given a massive boost in their hopes of signing West Ham United defender Winston Reid as the East Londoners are refusing to offer him an improved contract, according to the Daily Express.

Reid’s current deal expires at the end of the season and a number of Premier League clubs are all said to be lining up to take him off West Ham’s hands, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, reports are saying that he has his heart set on a switch to Liverpool, despite the interest from elsewhere.

But despite the prospect of losing one of the bedrocks of Sam Allardyce’s side for nothing, the Hammers are refusing to budge.

The Hammers have already put an offer on the table that they believe is more than competitive and will not be revising their terms.

Manager Sam Allardyce is also refusing to give into the temptation to sell the player on the cheap when the transfer window re-opens in January.

