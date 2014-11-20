Arsenal & Manchester United Handed Major Boost In Sami Khedira Chase

Real Madrid won’t offer midfielder new contract.

Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira may be free to leave the Bernabeu this January as the club look unlikely to enter into contract talks with the German international, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 27-year-old has long been linked with a mvoe away from the Spanish giants after stalling on signing a new deal, and though it has recently emerged that he could be open to staying with the club, they do not want to enter into talks with him at this moment in time.

This will be a major boost for the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United as they look to bring the World Cup winner to the Premier League, with the Gunners in particular need of a strong defensive midfield player.

Arsene Wenger’s side have been sorely lacking in that position for some time, and Khedira’s potential availability on the cheap this January or even for free next summer make him the ideal candidate for the Frenchman.

It may now be that Real will attempt to offload Khedira this winter to avoid losing him for nothing next season, and England’s biggest clubs will surely be queuing up to snap up this top talent.

