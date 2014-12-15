Inter Milan Move For Balotelli Looks Unlikely As Mancini Admits He Hasn’t Spoken To Liverpool Striker For Two Years

Serie A giants had been linked with a move for the flop striker.

Any potential move for Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli from Serie A giants Inter Milan looks to be extremely unlikely, with the Express reporting that the player’s former manager and current Inter boss Roberto Mancini has admitted that he hasn’t spoken to his former protege for two years.

Mancini was the man who brought the enigmatic Italian international to the Premier League in the first place when he was manager of Manchester City and he also managed him in his first spell at Inter, but with the two seemingly not on speaking terms it looks unlikely that Mancini will be moving to link up with Balotelli for a third time in his career.

The former City manager only took over at the San Siro last month after Walter Mazzarri was sacked by the underachieving club, and he has been yet to turn the Inter ship around so far as they look for their first domestic victory in Mancini’s second spell this evening in a tough trip to Verona to face Chievo.

They have secured progress through to the knock-out stages of the Europa League, however, where Mancini’s man will face an eye-catching tie against SPL champions Celtic as both clubs look to battle for progress in the tournament.

