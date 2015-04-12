Manchester City approach Real Madrid boss Ancelotti as Etihad Stadium side seek to replace Pellegrini

Manchester City are reportedly ready to replace under-fire manager Manuel Pellegrini with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and are awaiting his response to their job offer.

Mundo Deportivo says radio station Onda Cero has broken the story that the Italian is City’s preferred choice to step in, and that the job is his if he wants it.

The Blues’ torrid run of form continued today with a 4-2 mauling at the hands of nearest rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford, turning up the heat on Pellegrini and his under-performing players.

With Real Madrid still battling for domestic and European honours, he would almost certainly not arrive at the Etihad Stadium until the summer, but in light of the humiliating loss against the Red Devils, that might not be enough to spare Pellegrini the axe.

There are six games remaining in the Premier League schedule and as City look to secure a top-four finish which brings Champions League qualification, they may be sorely tempted to part with the Chilean now and place coach Patrick Vieira in temporary charge until the end of May.