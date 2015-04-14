Arsenal summer signing believes Gunners “deserve” trophies

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina believes that the club “deserve” to win trophies every season given the Gunners standing as one of Europe’s biggest teams, the Colombian told The Evening Standard.

Ospina was signed from Nice last summer and after missing months with a thigh injury, he has taken the reins as Arsenal’s first choice ‘keeper between the sticks, displacing Polish international Wojciech Szczesny.

As the FA Cup semi-final approaches, Ospina is set to miss out as Arsene Wenger starts his cup goalkeeper Szczesny; the north London side are looking to retain their trophy.

SEE MORE:

Arsenal FC news

Four decisions Arsene Wenger must make if Arsenal are to finally end Premier League title drought

(Video) Arsenal supporter explains how the Gunners will win the Premier League title this season

“The season is not over yet,” Ospina stated.

“Arsenal are an excellent team, one of the best in the world, so we deserve to win things. Without thinking about the title, because it is all step by step, we hope to do the best possible to get this club in the position where it deserves to be. We have an excellent group with excellent players.

“The important thing is for us to concentrate on our game as we are already doing. I think in the English league, the most difficult match is the next one.”

The league title maybe beyond Arsene Wenger’s men with Chelsea only needing three wins from seven to be crowned champions, however Arsenal can be buoyed by their run of eight consecutive wins in terms of their chances for next season.

With the options available to Wenger, there can be no excuses should the Gunners fail to sustain a legitimate title challenge next year.