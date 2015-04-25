Next Man Utd manager: Louis van Gaal names his successor at Old Trafford

Louis van Gaal has made the bold claim that his assistant Ryan Giggs will be the next Manchester United manager when he eventually steps down from the position.

SEE ALSO:

Gundogan to Man Utd – five facts about the Dortmund star

De Gea Manchester United – HUGE contract offer

Manchester United transfer gossip

The Dutchman only took over at Old Trafford this summer, replacing David Moyes after a disastrous season last year, which ended in the Scot being sacked and briefly replaced by Giggs as interim head coach for the final few games of the season.

Giggs himself only retired from playing at the end of last season, bringing to an end a glorious career with the Red Devils, and he is now being backed to be a success in management as well.

Van Gaal is pleased with the Welshman’s work as his assistant at the moment, and has told BBC Sport that he thinks he is the man to succeed him as boss when he calls time on his career with the club.

He said: “I expect that he will be the next manager after I am gone.

“Now I have the responsibility. He has tasks that he has to perform like the players [do]. What he has to do, for me, he does it very well.”