Barcelona: Thomas Vermaelen and worst-ever Barca signings including PSG star and ex-Arsenal heroes

Thomas Vermaelen’s transfer from Arsenal to Barcelona has gone from dream to nightmare, but he’s not the only failure the club have had in the transfer market.

The Belgium international arrived at the club last summer, having left the Gunners for £15 million. Then only 28, it looked as though the Catalans were going to enjoy the player’s prime, following his unexpected fade to the peripheries of Arsene Wenger’s squad.

To date, he has made a grand total of zero appearances for his new club, having been a permanent fixture on the treatment table.

The games are running out this season for the centre-back to make an appearance, and Vermaelen is fast running out of chances to avoid going a whole year without making a competitive appearance for his new club.

Surely Vermaelen ranks high among Barcelona’s worst-ever signings—for now at least—but who else makes the list?

In this feature we run down some of the club’s most disastrous transfer market decisions. Look away now Barca fans!