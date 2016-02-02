Chelsea complete last-minute transfer on Deadline Day

Chelsea’s Deadline Day was very quiet, but they did do a deal just before the window slammed shut.

The Blues sent out two-time Netherlands international Marco van Ginkel on loan to PSV Eindhoven.

Van Ginkel will stay with the Dutch giants until the end of the season.

Confirmation that midfielder Marco van Ginkel will spend the rest of the campaign in his native Netherlands… https://t.co/rGE9g82JSX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 1, 2016

The 23-year-old arrived at Chelsea in an £8m move from Vitesse Arnhem in July 2013.

He has since made just two Premier League appearances for the Blues – both as a sub.

Loan spells at Stoke City and AC Milan have followed, but his Chelsea career is seemingly over.

One suspects he will use his latest loan spell to try to attract a summer buyer.

