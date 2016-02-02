Chelsea complete last-minute transfer on Deadline Day

Chelsea’s Deadline Day was very quiet, but they did do a deal just before the window slammed shut.

The Blues sent out two-time Netherlands international Marco van Ginkel on loan to PSV Eindhoven.

Van Ginkel will stay with the Dutch giants until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old arrived at Chelsea in an £8m move from Vitesse Arnhem in July 2013.

He has since made just two Premier League appearances for the Blues – both as a sub.

Loan spells at Stoke City and AC Milan have followed, but his Chelsea career is seemingly over.

One suspects he will use his latest loan spell to try to attract a summer buyer.

