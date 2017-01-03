(Image): Chelsea loanee celebrates new beginning

Marco Van Ginkel has never had a fair shot at Chelsea.

He got a bad injury shortly after arriving, and has since been sent on a series of loans around Europe. None of the spells were particularly convincing, until one he had at the latter end of last year at PSV where he really shone.

Another injury disrupted his loan plans this season, so the good news this week has been a real boost. The Dutchman has signed a new Chelsea deal and agreed to reoin PSV on loan. The image below shows him looking truly happy with his new teammates.