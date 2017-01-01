(Photo) 24-year-old midfielder signs contract as he announces Chelsea transfer at start of January window

If you thought Marco van Ginkel’s Chelsea career was over then think again, maybe.
The 24-year-old Dutch midfielder has just signed a contract extension with the Stamford Bridge club, despite playing just two Premier League games for the Blues since joining them from Vitesse back in 2013.
However, as well as agreeing a new deal at Chelsea, Van Ginkel has sealed a transfer away from London, albeit a short-term one.
Everyone a wonderful and healthy 2017! I also want to tell you that I have signed a new contract with @chelseafc and that I will be playing on loan for @psv this season. See you next year! ???? #happynewyear Iedereen een gelukkig en gezond 2017. Ik wil jullie ook melden dat ik een nieuw contract heb getekend bij #chelseafc en dat ik het komende seizoen op huurbasis bij #psv speel. Tot volgend jaar! ????#gelukkignieuwjaar
Van Ginkel broke the news on Instagram as he wished his 450,000 followers a happy New Year.
According to ChelseaFC.com, Van Ginkel is now under contract at SW6 until June 2019.
After spending the first half of the season in Chelsea’s youth team, he will continue the 2016-17 campaign in Holland with PSV Eindhoven.
Van Ginkel has now been loaned out four times by Chelsea, following previous spells at AC Milan, Stoke City and a first spell at PSV last season.
SEE ALSO:
Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City player ratings: 9/10 for hero Willian, Fabregas gets 8
Man United hoping three-time Euro champ snubs £450k-a-week to sign for Mourinho
Chelsea reject £50m transfer bid, but record 2nd offer incoming, £25m salary could tempt 14-goal hero to leave
COMMENTS