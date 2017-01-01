(Photo) 24-year-old midfielder signs contract as he announces Chelsea transfer at start of January window

If you thought Marco van Ginkel’s Chelsea career was over then think again, maybe.

The 24-year-old Dutch midfielder has just signed a contract extension with the Stamford Bridge club, despite playing just two Premier League games for the Blues since joining them from Vitesse back in 2013.

However, as well as agreeing a new deal at Chelsea, Van Ginkel has sealed a transfer away from London, albeit a short-term one.

Van Ginkel broke the news on Instagram as he wished his 450,000 followers a happy New Year.

According to ChelseaFC.com, Van Ginkel is now under contract at SW6 until June 2019.

After spending the first half of the season in Chelsea’s youth team, he will continue the 2016-17 campaign in Holland with PSV Eindhoven.

Van Ginkel has now been loaned out four times by Chelsea, following previous spells at AC Milan, Stoke City and a first spell at PSV last season.

