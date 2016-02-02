Video: EPL defender shows why he could be the PERFECT John Terry replacement

Crystal Palace centre-back Scott Dann opened the scoring for Alan Pardew’s Eagles against Bournemouth in Premier League action on Tuesday.

The Scouser’s effort—and his first-half performance—was a further reminder of why he could be the ideal man to replace John Terry at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Dann was linked with a move to west London during the January transfer window, and with Chelsea confirming over the weekend that skipper Terry would not be offered a new contract at Stamford Bridge—and would thus be leaving at the end of the campaign—the Pensioners will surely be looking for an ideal replacement for the talismanic stopper.

While any potential Terry successors will be measured primarily on their defensive work, Dann demonstrated—by opening the scoring against Bournemouth—that he possesses JT’s knack for finding the net at pivotal moments.

The Blues could do a lot worse!

Dann joined Palace in 2014, having previously featured for Coventry City, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers. One cause for concern for the Pensioners, perhaps, is that the defender has—to date—no experience of the Champions League.

