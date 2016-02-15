Fergie Time? Stats prove Arsenal and Liverpool are the REAL kings of last-minute Premier League goals

When football fans think of late goals, they think of Fergie Time and Manchester United.

BUT, it turns out that the Red Devils are only third on the list of teams who have scored the most 90-plus-minute goals in the history of the modern top flight.

Arsenal are the real kings of last-gasp strikes.

Danny Welbeck’s dramatic winner in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City was the 100th Prem goal scored by the Gunners in Fergie Time.

Premier League goals in the 90th minute or later

1. Arsenal – 100

2. Chelsea – 93

3. Man United – 91

4. Liverpool – 73

5. Everton – 70

Arsenal may have scored the most late goals in the Prem, but it is Liverpool who have scored more last-minute winners…

Premier League games won with 90+ min goal

1. Liverpool – 27

2. Arsenal – 21

3. Chelsea – 20

4. Everton – 19

=7. Man United – 17

=7. Newcastle – 17

=7. Spurs – 17