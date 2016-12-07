(Video) Steven Gerrard reveals which current Arsenal player he would love to play alongside

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was watching Arsenal dismantle FC Basel on Tuesday night, and he revealed which Gunners star he loves watching.

It was a convincing win for the Gunners as they saw off their Swiss rivals and coupled with Paris Saint-Germain’s draw with Ludogorets, they were able to snatch top spot in Group A.

However, Gerrard was impressed with one man in particular, and that was Mesut Ozil after the assist-king was back at it as he put a chance on a plate for Alex Iwobi to tap in Arsenal’s fourth of the night.

The former Liverpool midfielder revealed that he would have loved to play alongside the German international as he praised his unselfishness in particular.

Steven Gerrard admits he would have loved to have played alongside @Arsenal's @MesutOzil1088. #UCL https://t.co/9PPaUNpREY — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) December 6, 2016

Ozil has three assists in six Champions League games so far this season, making it 23 in total in just under ten years which puts him third in the list of most assists since 2007.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with 26 while Lionel Messi is second with 24, but it just shows the creative and decisive spark that Ozil offers in the final third.