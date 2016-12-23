Jose Mourinho set for January transfer war with Chelsea over £40m midfield star

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly set to battle it out over the signing of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form so far this season and has already made 26 appearances in all competitions while finding the back of the net twice.

With the Ligue 1 outfit going well both domestically and in Europe, they’ll undoubtedly be keen to keep hold of all their star players, but it could become increasingly difficult to persuade Bakayoko to remain with both Chelsea and United paired with an interest.

According to The Sun, both Premier League giants are ready to swoop in January, with an earlier report this month suggesting that it would take a bid of around £40m to prise him away from France.

It’s added in the latest report that Chelsea will now have the benefit of being able to splash out following the reported £60m sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG, and so money will not be an obstacle for Antonio Conte in his pursuit of players that he believes will strengthen his title-chasing squad.

Nevertheless, Mourinho will also be backed heavily in the transfer market by United, as seen in the summer, and as he looks for long-term pillars in midfield, Bakayoko could tick all the boxes needed.

The powerful midfielder can get about the pitch, is tenacious in the tackle and has an eye for goal, and so it’s certainly clear why there is interest in him.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not Mourinho can beat his former employers to the punch and take him to Manchester, or if the appeal if joining Conte’s revolution at Stamford Bridge is the determining factor for the Frenchman.