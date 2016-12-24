(Video) Oscar posts emotional farewell video to Chelsea fans as he sets sail for Shanghai SIPG in £60M move

Oscar has posted an emotional farewell video to Chelsea fans as he sets sail for China to join Shanghai SIPG.

The BBC reported that the deal was worth as much as £60 million, if that is the case then there will scarcely be a Chelsea fan who is discontented by Oscar’s departure. This montage is quite the tear-jerker, however. Relive some of Oscar’s best moments in a Chelsea shirt. There’s only enough for a short video, which was, perhaps, the reason behind his departure.