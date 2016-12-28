(Video) Baller ref Mike Dean nails textbook dummy during Southampton vs Spurs

Mike Dean is more than just a referee. The 48-year-old is a performer.

Who can forget him ‘celebrating’ Mousa Dembele’s goal against Aston Villa last season? Or his no-look yellow card given to Ross Barkley the other day?

Dean also nailed a dummy during this month’s Merseyside Derby. And he pulled out another one during Southampton vs Spurs tonight.

What a dummy it was.

Textbook stuff!

Before this evening’s game, Dean had dished out 67 yellow cards and three reds in 15 games this season.