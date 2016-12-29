AC Milan transfer news: €20m sale considered, misfit wants MLS move and agent rules out €15m signing

AC Milan could be set for a busy transfer market in January, but it involves players moving in both directions according to speculation this week.

One player that seemingly won’t be heading for the San Siro is Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj, with his agent suggesting that the Rossoneri won’t be able to afford his client.

The 27-year-old had been expected to move on, but his agent, Dejan Joksimovic, has revealed that it won’t be to join Milan any time soon as they can’t afford his €15m price-tag, as per Corriere dello Sport.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Keisuke Honda’s agent confirmed that the Japanese international would prefer a move to MLS after rejecting offers from China.

The former CSKA Moscow playmaker is struggling to make any sort of impact under Vincenzo Montella this season in limited playing time and so it is arguably in the best interests of all concerned that he moves on.

However, as reported by Diario Milan, his agent has insisted that he will not be accepting a lucrative offer from China but instead will hold out for a transfer to MLS.

Meanwhile, Honda may not be the only player to leave Milan next month as Tuttosport report that the club are considering selling M’Baye Niang in order to raise transfer funds.

The French forward is a frustrating figure for most AC Milan supporters as for all the talent that he possesses, he continues to fall short of expectations and is yet to show the maturity and improvement needed in the final third on a consistent basis.

Luiz Adriano is set to move on in January, but the report adds that should a fee of around €15m-€20m be received by the Rossoneri, then they will be willing to discuss a transfer for Niang too in order to give Montella a chance to strengthen.

However, they would have to get clearance from the incoming new ownership first, Sino-Europe Sports, who will look to complete their takeover of the club on March 4.