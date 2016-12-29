Former Manchester striker targeted by Chelsea in shock £34M deal after scoring 22 goals in 43 Bundesliga appearances

Chelsea are interested in signing former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen, according to German newspaper Bild, as reported by the Telegraph.

Hernandez is a familiar face in the Premier League after making 103 appearances for United in England’s top division. During that period, he found the back of the net on 37 occasions. Hernandez won two Premier League titles at Old Trafford, as well as lifting two Community Shields.

Since moving to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2015, he has emerged as one of the most prolific strikers in the Bundesliga. The 28-year-old has scored 22 goals in 43 Bundesliga appearances, and his good form appears to be attracting interest from abroad.

The Telegraph cite Bild in reporting that Antonio Conte is interested in signing Hernandez to strengthen his attack. The German paper believe that Bayer would listen to offers in the region of £34 million, a figure that Chelsea are undoubtedly able to match.

Chelsea have won 12 consecutive Premier League games, scoring 28 goals and conceding just two. If Hernandez was to make a shock switch to the Blues in the upcoming transfer window, he could make it a treble of Premier League titles.