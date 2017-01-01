Jurgen Klopp watching 68-time England international who wants Liverpool transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has his eye on England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

According to The Mirror, Klopp plans to keep tabs on Hart during the remainder of the Manchester City stopper’s season-long loan at Torino, while continuing to monitor the progress of Liverpool’s current keepers.

Reds no.1 Simon Mignolet, 28, and close back-up Loris Karius, 23, have both made errors this season, sparking calls for Klopp to invest in a new man between the sticks.

Hart, who was shipped out of the Etihad Stadium following Pep Guardiola’s arrival in the summer, has also made mistakes.

However, the Three Lions goalkeeper – capped 68 times by his country – is widely considered to be superior to both Mignolet and Karius.

Whether City would be willing to sell a player to Liverpool, effectively strengthening one of their major rivals, remains uncertain, especially after the Reds beat Guardiola’s men on New Year’s Eve to go four points above them in the Premier League table.

However, the player himself is apparently well up for it.

The Mirror report that Hart has told friends he would jump at the chance to play for Liverpool under Klopp.

