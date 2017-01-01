Liverpool show why they are title contenders and Man City are not

Liverpool are no Chelsea, but they showed last night that they aren’t far off.

The Reds saw off Manchester City last night without too many issues, quietly proving that they should not be forgotten when it comes to this year’s title race. In a tight game won by an impressive header from Giogio Wijnaldum, the Reds showed what a gritty victorious spirit is all about.

A dangerous front three combined with a dynamic midfield is a potent weapon. Jurgen Klopp’s defence isn’t watertight, but by keeping a clean sheet against one of the league’s most expensive attacks they showed that they have what it takes to chase Chelsea until the end.

Philippe Coutinho has yet to return from injury, and when he does, the rest of the Premier League had sbetter watch out – Liverpool are not messing around this year. As for Man City, they know now that their problems can’t be solved with big money transfers alone.