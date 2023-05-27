Liverpool set to sign £50k p/w player that is ‘a Gini Wijnaldum plus’

With just the one Premier League assignment left in the 2022/23 season against already relegated Southampton, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool can already start to think about the new campaign and all that it will entail.

The Europa League probably isn’t where the Reds wanted to be, however, the standard of their performances over the current season just haven’t been good enough.

It’s clear that they need to be strengthened in certain areas, and with the summer transfer window opening in just over a fortnight, Klopp and his recruitment department need to get cracking to get deals over the line.

With a number of players – James Milner, Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – moving on to pastures new, midfield would appear to be the one part of the pitch where Liverpool need to direct most of their attention.

As it stands, a move for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister appears to be almost done according to Football Insider sources.

The £50,000 per week (via Spotrac) star is even better than Gini Wijnaldum according to Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin.

“The weird thing about Gini Wijnaldum is I think the role has changed. It was a very functional role for Liverpool that Wijnaldum played and not many footballers have got that kind of capability,“ he said to Give Me Sport.

“I actually see Mac Allister as being a Gini Wijnaldum plus. He might have the ability to do those functions, but you’re going to get more assists and you’re going to get more goals out of him further up the pitch.

“I see him more in rotation with Curtis Jones potentially, and it’s going to be their job to actually do more of the fun stuff on the pitch, whereas Gini Wijnaldum was very much doing the dirty work.”

Mac Allister certainly seems to possess all of the qualities that would make him a perfect fit in the heart of Liverpool’s midfield.

Alongside Jordan Henderson, he’ll drive the team forward and should also provide a formidable barrier in front of the defence when required.