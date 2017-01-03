Chelsea injury news: Antonio Conte provides an update on £57M defensive duo ahead of Wednesday’s pivotal Tottenham clash

Antonio Conte has confirmed that David Luiz and Marcos Alonso are fit to face Tottenham tomorrow night, report the Express.

Chelsea visit White Hart Lane tomorrow as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League. After Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Sunderland yesterday afternoon, the Blues head into tomorrow’s game knowing they can extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points with a victory.

They have been handed a major boost ahead of the contest, too, with Antonio Conte confirming that both David Luiz and Marcos Alonso have recovered from their respective injuries in time to play tomorrow.

The pair, who both joined Chelsea in the summer window for what the BBC reported as a combined £57 million, have been integral for Conte’s side so far this campaign.

Chelsea have conceded just four goals in their previous 13 Premier League games, all of which they have won. They will set a new Premier League record for consecutive victories in a single season with three points tomorrow.