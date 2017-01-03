Chelsea’s need for defensive cover highlighted by worrying Snapchat

Marcos Alonso’s Snapchat picture caused panic among Chelsea fans yesterday when it appeared to show him receiving treatment on an injury.

There’s been no official word as to whether the Spanish defender is a doubt for tomorrow night’s game against Tottenham, but the disturbance caused by the rumour alone would do well to remind Chelsea that they have some shopping to do this January.

There is no player who can readily replace Alonso in Chelsea’s squad, and an injury to him would be a huge blow. The team might have to move back to a a back 4, abandoning the 343 that has seen them steamrollering all in their path in recent months.

Alternatively Cesar Azpilicueta would have to be moved out of the back three, or inexperienced Ola Aina brought in to the side.

None of these options present an appealing scenario, and whether Alonso is injured or not, Chelsea must heed the warning signs here and make sure they strengthen that part of the squad in the coming weeks.