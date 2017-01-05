BBC Premier League team of the week: Only two Tottenham stars make cut, joined by Arsenal duo and Man United hero

As ever, Garth Crooks has sparked debate with his choices for his Premier League team of the week, with just two Tottenham Hotspur players included.

Spurs ended Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night, with Dele Alli scoring both goals in a 2-0 win and unsurprisingly the England international makes Crooks’ line-up.

He’s joined by defender Toby Alderweireld, as he put in a great shift to keep things tight at the back for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and force Premier League top goalscorer Diego Costa to fire a blank.

Elsewhere, Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud get the nod after playing important roles in Arsenal’s comeback at Bournemouth to secure a 3-3 draw.

Sanchez remains one of the few players escaping criticism from Arsenal fans this season as he continues to inspire his team, while Giroud continued his welcomed habit of scoring late goals.

Marcus Rashford and Ross Barkley complete the midfield four after starring for Manchester United and Everton respectively, with the former coming off the bench and changing the game in his side’s favour. Given his limited minutes, it’s a surprise to see Rashford included, but others will agree based on the impact he made.

Jermain Defoe’s double against Liverpool sees him partner Giroud up front, as he continues to consistently score key goals in Sunderland’s fight to avoid the drop.

Angel Rangel slots in at right back after helping Swansea City to a massive three points against Crystal Palace, and he’s joined by West Bromwich Albion stalwart Gareth McAuley and Gael Clichy in the back four with the pair producing solid performances in wins for their respective teams, with all three getting on the scoresheet.

Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant completes the line-up after he kept a clean sheet against Watford last time out, but there are still some contentious choices in there and in turn there’s bound to be debate and criticism coming Crooks’ way.