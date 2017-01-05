Liverpool on red alert as Barcelona target most important figure in club’s revolution

Liverpool reportedly have a major reason for concern, as it’s been claimed that Barcelona are eyeing a move for Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The German tactician has done an impressive job at Anfield since taking charge, as he is currently leading their Premier League title charge after impressing in cup competitions last year.

Coupled with his work at Borussia Dortmund, Klopp has established himself as one of the top coaches in Europe, and it clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed by Barca with Don Balon reporting that the Catalan giants want to make him the successor to Luis Enrique.

Things haven’t gone according to plan for the Spanish outfit this season, as they trail rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga title race and have not played the level of football that is expected of them on a consistent basis.

It’s claimed that Enrique could quit at the end of the season, leaving Barca with a real headache as to who to appoint as their next coach.

In turn, with alternatives now being considered, Klopp has reportedly emerged at the top of the list although Everton boss and former Barca star Ronald Koeman is also said to be considered as an alternative.

However, it’s an extensive list as the club are seemingly branching out and keeping their options open for the time being, with Jorge Sampaoli, Ernesto Valverde and Thomas Tuchel among those mentioned as possible candidates to become their next coach too.

From a Liverpool perspective, they will undoubtedly hope that if there is a coaching change at Barca, then it isn’t Klopp’s name at the top of the list of candidates to replace Enrique.

Given the impact he has made at Anfield combined with his popularity with the supporters and players, all concerned with the Reds will be desperate to see the 49-year-old remain at the helm for many more years.