Long awaited return for Liverpool wonderkid

Joe Gomez is expected to make a return to the Liverpool team after 16 months out later today against Plymouth Argyle.

The youngster suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in October 2015 and his return couldn’t be better timed with first teamer Joel Matip potentially facing time out with an injury.

It should be a fairly easy return to action for young Englishman Gomez against Plymouth, but plenty of Premier League sides were given scares yesterday, especially those who played with rotated teams. After such a long period out he may well be targeted as a potential weak point in the Reds back four.

However, the huge talent that Gomez showed at Charlton and in his few games for Liverpool before his injury should shine through, and most people are confident that the 19 year old will be able to repay the faith that Jurgen Klopp has showed in him in the last year.