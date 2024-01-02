Video: Liverpool journalist believes Reds star has “come on leaps and bounds” this season

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has stepped up another level this season to become one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players and one Liverpool journalist has been full of praise for the 26-year-old.

David Lynch has stated that Gomez has “come on leaps and bounds” this season and that his understanding of the full-back role is crucial to that.

The Reds reporter said on the Anfield Index podcast: “The stability he offers, he is playing well at centre-half and we know how good he is there because he was a crucial part of a Premier League title-winning side at such a young age.

“His ability to play right back and left back has gone up and up recently. I used to think he created a weakness for Liverpool when you put Joe Gomez in at right back as opposed to Trent and you lose so much creativity.

“His knowledge of the angles that are created at full-back and how to pass through the lines from those positions or how to get on the outside, all those things have come on leaps and bounds.”

Gomez will be hoping to continue his run of form throughout the rest of the season but as Lynch says on the podcast, the big worry about the defender is his ability to stay fit.