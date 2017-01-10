Chelsea transfer talks opened as Premier League club move to sign £50,000-a-week Blues superstar this month

Chelsea captain John Terry may have played his last game for his beloved Blues.

The 36-year-old has been on the books at Stamford Bridge since 1995 and has skippered the London club to four Premier League titles, but his contract – worth £50,000 per week according to the Daily Star – is due to expire at the end of the season.

Following his red card against Peterborough in the FA Cup last weekend, Terry is suspended for Chelsea’s next game – away to Leicester City on Saturday.

However, he could be gone by then anyway if Bournemouth get their wish.

According to Sky Sports, Bournemouth have opened transfer talks with Chelsea by enquiring about the possibility of taking Terry on loan until the end of the season.

Bournemouth recently lost one of their defensive stars to Chelsea, who recalled loanee Nathan Ake after the Dutchman impressed in 10 Premier League outings for the Cherries.

Terry has only featured in five Premier League games so far this term.

The former England captain’s stock has plummeted since he started all 38 matches in Chelsea’s title-winning campaign of 2014-15.

BREAKING: Sky sources: @afcbournemouth have enquired about the possibility of taking John Terry on loan until the end of the season. #SSNHQ — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 10, 2017

