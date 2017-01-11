(Video): Arsenal stars involved in incredible basket-football skills competition

Three Arsenal stars took part in a great promotional video for BT Sport.
The video, made to promote the showing for free of certain NBA games on the sports channel, has Arsenal players combining with basketball trick stars to pull off some seriously impressive stunts.
The most impressive part of all comes when one of the tricks goes wrong – but we won’t ruin it by saying any more than that. You can watch the video below.
Outrageous skills from @alexiwobi, @mertesacker, @aaronramsey and @NBAUK's Dunking Devils ahead of #NBALondon!??? https://t.co/ydbJxUAag5
— BT Sport (@btsport) January 11, 2017
