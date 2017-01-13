Arsenal injury news: Wenger confirms Ozil return, key duo miss out plus three changes vs Swansea

Arsenal travel to face Swansea City this weekend hoping to pick up all three points and avoiding slipping any further behind their Premier League title rivals.

The Gunners sit in fifth place heading into the weekend, as they trail league leaders Chelsea by eight points although there is just a three-point gap to second-placed Liverpool.

In turn, a win is crucial this weekend to keep the pressure on their rivals, all of whom have tough games to get through themselves which could open the door for the Gunners to close the gap.

However, Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will have to do it without Hector Bellerin and Theo Walcott, who have been ruled out of facing the Swans.

Bellerin is struggling with an ankle knock but is closing in on a return, as per Wenger, while Walcott suffered a calf problem last month and is set to be out for another two weeks at least.

In contrast, there was some good news as Wenger promised that several key first-team players would return after being rested for the FA Cup tie with Preston North End last weekend.

Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Alexis Sanchez all return, while Mesut Ozil is fit and ready to feature having missed the last three games due to illness.

Francis Coquelin remains a long-term absentee due to a hamstring injury, and coupled with Mohamed Elneny’s absence due to international duty, Wenger will hope that there aren’t any more setbacks in midfield this weekend.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, and they will be desperate to pick up a morale-boosting win on Saturday.

