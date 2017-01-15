Pep Guardiola concedes defeat in the title race after his Manchester City side were annihilated at Goodison Park

Pep Guardiola has conceded defeat in the title race after his Manchester City side were defeated 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park, report the Mirror.

It was, without doubt, a day to forget for City. Despite Everton’s effectiveness in making the most of every opportunity, City were utterly shambolic. Guardiola has serious issues with his back-line, with the faltering trio of Claudio Bravo, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones continually proving problematic.

It was a defeat that saw City slip out of the top four and into fifth place. They now trail league leaders Chelsea by ten points, and Guardiola revealed to the Mirror that he feels that is too big a deficit to make up: “Yes. Ten points is a lot of points. The second one is three points. We have to see.”

He will have one eye on the race for Champions League qualification, as his side have been dragged into it after previously looking comfortable. Perhaps the last thing they need is a visit from Tottenham next weekend, but English football is unforgiving – as Guardiola is fast realising.